KMVT-TV upgrades with Ross Video

Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) announced that KMVT-TV, the CBS affiliate serving Twin Falls, Idaho (DMA #191), has updated its control room with a Ross Video Carbonite production switcher, XPression CG and BlackStorm playout server. The gear was purchased through ABS in March and was the final step of the station’s migration to local HD news production.



The new switcher and CG replaced a 20-year-old Grass Valley switcher and aging Pinnacle Deko and Scala graphics systems. Prior to the new server, video packages were played to air through an NLE system. The new equipment went live on April 9, 2012.