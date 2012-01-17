Kevin Rabbitt to join NEP as new CEO

NEP Broadcasting (NEP) said Jan. 11 that Kevin Rabbitt will become its new CEO effective Jan. 25. Debra Honkus, current CEO, is assuming the position of chairman of the board.

Rabbitt comes to NEP with experience serving as the chief executive of several companies. He will assume management and oversight of the day-to-day operations of NEP on a global basis.

Debra Honkus will remain involved with the company as chairman focusing primarily on key client relationships and providing strategic direction. NEP Broadcasting is owned by American Securities and management.