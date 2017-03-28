Ken Fuller Named CTO at Globecast

LOS ANGELES—There’s a new CTO in town at Globecast Americas, as Ken Fuller has officially been appointed to the position. Among Fuller’s responsibilities will be to lead the company’s technical developments and work with the executive management team to establish a clear and strategic technical vision.

Fuller joins Globecast from Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where he served as senior vice president of operations. Other past positions include years as a senior VP and general manager at Encompass Digital Media, and as the director of broadcast and network operations at NBC New York. He has also served as a president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and continues to be a SMPTE Fellow.

His new role will have him oversee vendor relationships and investigate, purchase and implement new technologies, as well as manage a staff of 30 in Globecast’s U.S. offices. Fuller will report to Globecast COO Philippe Fort in Paris.