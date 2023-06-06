Kelli Matthews Joins JVC As Marketing Manager

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video has appointed Kelli Matthews to the role of marketing manager with responsibility for developing, implementing and executing its marketing strategies. Matthews will join JVC on-site at InfoComm 2023, June 14-16, in Orlando.

Prior to joining JVC, Matthews held dual roles as marketing specialist and trade show manager at Konica Minolta Sensing Americas. Before her time with Konica, Matthews held various sales and marketing positions at the Drew Marine Division of Ashland Chemical, Vuarnet and Liz Claiborne.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelli to the JVC family, and know she’ll be a great asset to our company,” said Joseph D’Amico, vice president of JVC Professional Video.

“Kelli’s experience in marketing automation, trade show management, content creation and advertising planning make her a great addition to the team. We are eager to have her implement her expertise, values and skills and look forward to her contributions to the brand.”

A Rutgers University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, Matthews also earned an MBA from William Paterson University.

See JVC at InfoComm 2023 booth 4149.