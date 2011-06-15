KEET-TV Turns to Pixel Power LogoVision for HD Branding Graphics



BURBANK, CALIF.: KEET-TV, a public television station in Eureka, Calif., has installed a Pixel Power LogoVision branding graphics system to deliver station lineups and other promotional graphics in HD.



“Efficiency and affordability are very important to a public broadcaster,” said Eli Moulton, IT coordinator at KEET. “Pixel Power LogoVision is a very good fit for our requirements. In particular it does a good job of reading data fields from externals sources and then populating templates. We need to build numerous graphics every day and LogoVision will save us a lot of manual effort as we automate these processes.”



KEET-TV put LogoVision to work immediately to deliver graphics for its HD channel, including lower-third graphics for live and virtual pledge shows, and will institute its more automated plans in coming months.



LogoVision meets the branding needs of SD and HD channels with support for multi-layer static and animated logos, clocks, text crawls, multiple tickers, DVE moves such as squeezeback and many other graphics elements. Audio capability includes multichannel sound with group mix, shuffling, automated duck and internal clip capabilities. A Clips configuration adds two HD video clip players, each with video and key streams, as well as 2D DVE to deliver animated backgrounds, snipes, bumpers or complete promo playback. A 3D configuration includes Clips plus real-time 3D and multi-channel 3D DVE capabilities within a 3RU chassis.



