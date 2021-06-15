KBS Taps ATEME for Video Encoders

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, & SYDNEY— ATEME has announced that the Korean broadcaster KBS has selected ATEME’s Kyrion encoders to update its legacy infrastructure, an upgrade that will allow it to broadcast in high-quality MPEG-2 HD.

As the largest broadcaster in Korea, KBS operates a wide range of platforms to deliver nationwide terrestrial service, including four terrestrial and two satellite channels, as well as seven radio and four DMB channels.

The companies noted that the infrastructure upgrade will have several benefits, including the delivery of outstanding video quality and a surround-sound audio experience.

The new encoders will also help KBS to streamline its operations by combining three pieces of legacy equipment into just one encoder and provide the stability and reliability of the SMPTE-310 configuration, while remaining compatible with KBS’ existing ATSC system.

Finally it will reduce latency for live broadcasts.

Su-ho Park, media planning team manager at KBS explained that “ATEME’s Kyrion encoders easily met our stringent set of business requirements – which is testament to their stability. In particular, the optimum video quality of the MPEG-2 HD technology has significantly strengthened our service offering to the Korean public.”