KBS equips HD OB truck with EVS systems

Korean national broadcasting company KBS used EVS' (www.evs.tv) new high-definition outside broadcast mobile unit for the production of the 2011 IAAF World Championships in Daegu.

German integrator Broadcast Solutions built the new OB van. From the early project stages, KBS wanted the OB van to be equipped with EVS' tapeless production technology for all live replay, slow motion and fast highlights editing operations.

The OB truck includes five new HD XT series servers controlled by LSM remote control as well as IPDirector content management systems for clipping and media transfer operations. In addition, the OB unit was equipped with XF2 removable storage systems for production backup and physical import on disks for studio facilities.

The new HD mobile facility was successfully introduced for the IAAF World Championships in Daegu in August. Being the event's host broadcaster, KBS was responsible for producing the international signal in HD. Several OB were equipped with EVS' XT series servers and integrative control systems.

The hub of International Broadcast Centre came with a multilateral production infrastructure for ingesting multiple feeds, media browsing and production exchange, highlights package creation as well as archive preparation. In total, over 40 EVS production servers were deployed to produce the event.