Kazakh Broadcaster Integrates Production and Delivery With Cinegy

MUNICH—Cinegy GmbH has announced that it provided all the core functionality for a new broadcast center for the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (PTRK).

The project, led by DNK Kazakhstan, Cinegy’s systems integration partner in Kazakhstan, brings all aspects of two major channels – Jibek Joly TV and Silk Way – into a new building in Almaty.

Jibek Joly and the international service Silk Way previously were based in separate locations and used a variety of systems for production and playout. In moving to a new headquarters, the aim was to provide a common working environment for news, production, playout and archiving. PTRK had some experience with Cinegy software, and the solution is unique in being able to provide everything needed in a single environment, the companies said.

Cinegy solutions are also widely used at other broadcasters in Kazakhstan, which also gave PTRK confidence that the technology is readily supported. Finally, the single-source solution promises to be cost-effective over the lifetime of the system.

“One of the critical advantages of Cinegy is that it is very user friendly,” said Yernar Ibragimov, CTO of PTRK. “The intuitive design makes the system easy and efficient, significantly speeding up the training process for new employees. Today about 100 Cinegy users work simultaneously, and we produce as much as 40 hours of content daily.”

DNK Kazakhstan developed a proof-of-concept system for PTRK, then supplied all the hardware and software licenses for the full system. It includes Cinegy Air PRO for playout, Cinegy Convert PRO for signal processing, plus Cinegy Multiviewer, Cinegy Route, Cinegy Prompter and Cinegy Archive Enterprise. More than 75 Cinegy Desktop licenses are also included.

“With Cinegy, the customer can handle all content production stages in a single infrastructure,” said Mike Efimov, international sales manager for Cinegy. “This allows clients to focus on the creative aspects without worrying about the complexities of integrating different systems.”

“What it means for the production and broadcast teams within PTRK is efficiency,” Efimov added. “By eliminating the need to hand work off from one system to another, it speeds everything from editing to publishing. It also means you do not need to store content in multiple locations, so media management and storage is much more efficient, saving the cost of hardware and the space to operate it.”

PTRK and its broadcast channels moved into the new center earlier in 2023 and have been reliant on the Cinegy integrated solution since then.