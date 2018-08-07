Kathy Bienz Takes Reins of IABM North American Leadership

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, England — Kathy Bienz has been named the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers Director, North America, and will take over from Caryn Cohen, who has served in that role for the past four years, IABM said Monday.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to carry forward all of IABM’s initiatives in North America and to further grow the family of members here,” said Bienz.

Bienz has more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast and media industry. She has worked in a range of marketing and management and channel management roles at Grass Valley, ChyronHego, Leitch Technology, Harris, Imagine Communications and Snell Advanced Media (SAM).

“Our previous director, North America, Caryn Cohen, was a real force for change and has done a tremendous job in helping IABM increase its footprint internationally — particularly in North America,” said IABM CEO Peter White.

“We are delighted she has joined IABM, and I look forward to even deeper engagement in the North American market as Kathy brings her very considerable industry experience and technical understanding to bear in her new role.”

