JVC unveils stereoscopic image processor

Offering real-time 2-D-to-3-D conversion to enable content owners to efficiently repurpose their existing SD and HD archives, JVC Professional Products is now offering the IF-2D3D1 stereoscopic image processor, which also is useful as a 3-D L/R mixer for video content producers. Housed in a 1RU metal cabinet and compatible with a wide range of HD formats, the IF-2D3D1 is designed to help 3-D content producers improve their workflow, whether they are converting archived 2-D material or shooting original content in 3-D.

Using unique algorithms, the IF-2D3D1 converts 2-D content to 3-D in real time, offering four 3-D mixed formats (which combine left-eye and right-eye images) for stereo video output on a compatible device: line by line, side by side-half, above-below and checkerboard.

The IF-2D3D1 can also output discrete left and right signals via HD-SDI or HDMI for dual projection or editing. Output can be adjusted for parallax (image displacement) and 3-D intensity, both with natural, anaglyph and sequential viewing modes.

Generally, 3-D footage is shot using a pair of video cameras, but producers have not had a practical method of real-time monitoring on location. The IF-2D3D1 easily combines the left-eye and right-eye images; nothing else is required except a 3-D-capable monitor. A built-in HD-SDI frame synchronizer provides sync for two cameras that lack external sync, plus anaglyph and sequential viewing modes provide multiple ways to check 3-D content.

Content creation workflow can also be improved through a variety of additional features. The unit’s scope feature provides a waveform monitor and vectorscope for comparing both video streams on a display to ensure the settings for both cameras, such as exposure and white balance, are matched. The split feature combines the two video streams on one screen with a moveable boundary, allowing instant L/R comparison. And when one of the two cameras has to be positioned upside down (to ensure correct spacing), the rotation function makes sure both streams can be viewed the right way up and in sync.

The IF-2D3D1 will be available March 2009. JVC also will license the technology to other equipment vendors.