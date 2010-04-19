JVC shows new ENG camcorder

JVC Professional Products continues to expand its line of file-based ProHD camcorders and at NAB showed the GY-HM790, which allows users to add modules to the camera back to accommodate different newsgathering applications.

The GY-HM790 features three 1/3in CCDs that capture images at full1920x1080 resolution images in the 1080i, 720p HD formats as well as 480i digital. The camera records at 35Mb/s (HQ mode/variable bit rate) or 19Mb/s/25Mb/s (SP mode/constant bit rate) and usually ships with a Canon 14x zoom lens.

Leveraging the tapeless workflow first introduced in JVC’s GY-HM700 camcorder, the GY-HM790 features two slots to accommodate SDHC Class 6 or 10 solid-state media cards. It allows native recording in ready-to-edit file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro (.mov) and other major NLE systems (.mp4) that are compatible with Sony XDCAM EX workflow.

An optional ASI output module provides a direct feed from the camera to a satellite uplink or microwave transmitter via BNC connection for live HD video from the field. Other ENG features on the GY-HM790 include an analog SD pool feed input, 4.3in LCD screen, and a high-resolution, 1.2-megapixel LCOS viewfinder. Two XLR inputs with phantom power offer uncompressed LPCM audio recording with manual level controls.

The new camcorder also includes an HD/SD-SDI port for recording an uncompressed 4:2:2 full HD signal directly out of the camera for live monitoring, while a FireWire port provides output of SD signals or the HDV transport stream, so footage can be backed up economically with an HDD recorder. An optional SxS media recorder module attaches directly to the camcorder and allows simultaneous recording to SDHC cards and SxS media.

The new GY-HM790 can also be configured for the studio with an optional adapter sled that facilitates multicore or fiber connectivity. Modules connect directly to the camera without external cabling.

Other new features for studio or multicamera use include built-in time code in/out and genlock. JVC also offers a full complement of accessories, including a remote camera control unit, remote shader panel, 8.4in studio viewfinder, and multi-input special effects generators.

A specially configured version of the camera, the GY-HM790LL, includes JVC’s patented LoLux function that allows high-quality image capture in extremely low light conditions.