JVC Ships 84-inch Professional 4K 60P Monitors

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Products Company will ship its new PS-840UD Professional Series ProVérité and RS‑840UD Reference Series 4K 84-inch LCD monitors this month.



Both models offer native screen resolution of 3840x2160, as well as 60p input and display capability for professional sports and other high-speed content.



The monitors are intended for video production studios and trucks, medical imaging and conference rooms. The PS-840UD includes compatibility with the Intel open pluggable specification, which makes it a high-performance choice for high-end public signage display applications. The RS-840UD has also been licensed with the Imaging Science Foundation and includes a C3 mode for professional calibration. Settings are stored in the monitor for accurate reproduction of film or video content in a variety of viewing environments.



The monitors feature an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 10 bit color depth. Housed in a slim bezel with a 178‑degree viewing angle, the ELED Illuminated monitors produce images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources, including HDMI 1.4a (single cable 4K up to 30p) and HDMI 1.3 (four cable 4K up to 60p). Other features include audio I/O for the built-in 15W speaker and a table base. Both are compatible with the 3840x2160 60p signals provided by JVC's GY-HMQ10 4K compact handheld camcorder.



The PS-840UD and RS840UD are backed by a three-year parts and labor on-site warranty, and are supported by JVC Professional’s technical support team.



