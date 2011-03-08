JVC Rolls Out $1,700 HD 3D Consumer Camcorder

WAYNE, N.J.: JVC this week introduced what it says is the first full HD, 3D camcorder. The new JVC GS-TD1 uses two camera lenses and two imaging sensors to capture 3D images in the same way that human eyes work.



The manufacturer says that video shot using the GS-TD1 can be viewed in 3D on the current crop of stereoscopic TVs. The output also can burned to a Blu-ray disc or DVD-R for 3D playback on a compatible Blu-ray player.



The GS-TD1 features two 3.32 megapixel CMOS sensors and a new JVC-developed high-speed imaging engine that processes left- and right-eye images, each at 1920 x 1080i resolution. The camcorder has three shooting modes: LR independent (MP4 MVC), which records in full HD; side-by-side at (960 x 1080 x2 for AVCHD 3D recording, and 2D AVCHD shooting.



The camcorder uses an F1.2 JVC 3D Twin HD GT lens with extra-low-dispersion

glass and multiple aspherical lenses. The fast lens and back-illuminated CMOS sensors enhance low-light performance, JVC said.



The device has 64 GB of built-in flash memory, a SDXC card slot, 3D optical 5x zoom; an Optical Axis Automatic Stabilization System for disparity control to give depth to 3D images; and Automatic Parallax Adjustment to optimize the 3D-video comfort zone. It also features a 3.5-inch 3D touch panel LCD monitor that displays 3D images without the need for 3D glasses. The camcorder comes with new Everio MediaBrowser 3D software for Windows for management, editing and sharing of content.



The GZ-TD1 is available now for $1,699.95.

