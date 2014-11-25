JVC, Red 4K Camera Systems to Hit the Market

LOS ANGELES and WAYNE, N.J.—Red Digital Cinema and JVC are adding to the 4K options on the market with a live broadcast module and three new cameras in JVC’s case.



The Red contribution is a 4K Broadcast Module, which allows recording at up to 6K resolution while broadcasting in 4K and/or HD simultaneously, enabling the archiving 6K R3D RAW masters. The three new entries in JVC’s 4K lineup include the new GY-LS300, a Super 35mm camcorder that accepts a variety of interchangeable lenses; the GY-HM200, a 4K ultra HD camcorder with HD streaming; and the palm-sized GY-HM170.



JVC’s goal is accessibility, said Larry Librach, senior vice president of JVC Professional Products.



“When we launched our ProHD product line, JVC made professional HD production affordable. Our new 4KCAM product line follows that same tradition, with three new cameras that make ultra-high definition 4K economical for cinematographers, webcasters and broadcasters, corporate and live event production teams, and even independent shooters,” he said.



Among the new JVC 4K cameras, the GY-LS300 records to non-proprietary SDHC and SDXC media cards in a variety of image formats including 4K ultra HD, full HD with 4:2:2 sampling, SD, and proxy formats for the Web. It features JVC's 4K Super 35mm CMOS sensor combined with an industry standard micro four-thirds lens mount. JVC’s Variable Scan Mapping technology maintains the native angle of view for a variety of lenses, including Super35, MFT, and Super16. As a result, JVC says lens options for the camera are nearly unlimited.



The GY-HM200, pictured right, delivers 4K ultra HD, 4:2:2 full HD at 50 Mbps, and SD imagery with a 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS chip. It also features a built-in 12x zoom lens with optical image stabilizer and 24x dynamic zoom in HD mode. Both the GY-LS300 and GY-HM200 include dual XLR audio inputs that are mic/line switchable, and they feature built-in phantom power, an integrated handle with hot shoe and dedicated microphone mount, and SDI and HDMI video outputs.



The GY-HM200, at right, is also JVC’s most affordable streaming camcorder, and can stream instantly to Ustream or other destinations while simultaneously recording to SDHC/SDXC media cards. A built-in HD streaming engine with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity allows live HD transmission directly from the GY-HM200 and GY-LS300 to hardware decoders, Ustream, Wowza Streaming Engine, and the ProHD Broadcaster server powered by Zixi.



A variety of streaming protocols including RTMP allows delivering content directly to streaming Web sites and content delivery networks. Zixi’s Advanced Streaming Technology provides content-aware error correction and bandwidth shaping, while JVC’s Streamconfidence delivers real-time feedback of LTE and streaming status in the viewfinder.



The GY-HM170, below right, features a heavy-duty body with professional control layout and comprehensive video profile settings for professional use. The camera records 4K ultra HD as H.264 files, and can record HD and SD footage in a variety of resolutions and frame rates. Other features include an integrated 12x optical zoom lens with two ND filters, built-in stereo microphone and 3.5mm audio input, and live 4K UHD output through a built-in HDMI connector.



All three new cameras feature dual SDHC/SDXC card slots for dual, backup, and continuous recording. The camcorders also include a 3.5-inch LCD display and 1.56 megapixel color viewfinder, both with smart focus assist functions, and offer two-channel audio recording.



The GY-HM200 has an MSRP of $2,995 and the GY-HM170 has an MSRP of $2,495. Both will be available in February. The GY-LS300 has an MSRP of $4,450 and will be available in March.

