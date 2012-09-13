JVC Professional announces two 84in professional 4K LCD monitors

JVC Professional Products has announced two new ProVérité 4K 84in LCD monitors, the PS-840UD Professional Series monitor for commercial installations and the RS-840UD Reference Series monitor for CEDIA custom installation. With a native screen resolution of 3840 x 2160, four times the resolution of full HD, the new models are some of the world’s largest professional-grade 4K LCD monitors.

With a gamma profile specifically tailored for home theater, the RS-840UD features an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth housed in a slim bezel with a 178-degree viewing angle. ELED Illuminated, it produces vibrant, natural images from a variety of HD and 4K input sources. Other features include audio I/O for the built-in 15W speaker and a table base. The RS-840UD will be marketed as a complementary addition to JVC’s Reference Series projection systems sold through CEDIA custom installers.

The PS-840UD was developed for business and industry use, command and control applications, and public signage. It has the same features as the RS-840UD, but adds compatibility with the Intel open pluggable specification (OPS) for digital signage devices. Supported by JVC Professional’s technical support team, the PS-840UD 4K panel is the industry’s first large-screen 4K panel designed specifically for rigorous commercial use. It will be marketed through JVC Professional Products’ authorized Pro Video resellers.

The two new 4K flat panel displays demonstrate a growing breadth and depth of 4K technologies offered by JVC. At CEDIA 2011, JVC announced four 4K precision D-ILA projection systems, followed by the world’s first handheld 4K camcorder, the GY-HMQ10U, announced at the 2012 NAB Show. The GY-HMQ10U remains the only 4K camera capable of live 4K output.

The RS-840UD and PS-840UD are each priced under $20,000 and will be available in January 2013.