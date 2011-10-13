JVC presents GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder

JVC has introduced the GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder.

The camcorder is based on the solid ergonomic design of the GY-HM100, which is used by thousands of photojournalists at major media outlets around the world. A new encoder and digital signal processor, adopted from JVC's 700 series cameras, deliver improved HD recording and add support for standard definition.

New features include Pre Rec (retro cache), which continuously records and stores up to five seconds of footage in cache memory; simultaneous recording to two SDHC or SDXC media cards for instant backup or client copy; and a new 3.5mm input for use with optional wired remote controls for focus, zoom, iris and recording functions. Manual controls on the GY-HM150 have been improved as well, with an iris dial next to the built-in Fujinon 10:1 HD zoom lens and six user-assignable buttons.