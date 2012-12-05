JVC Offers Firmware Upgrade for GY-HM600 ProHD Camera

WAYNE, N.J. – JVC Professional Products Company has released a firmware upgrade for the GY-HM600 handheld ProHD camera.



The upgrade improves the autofocus, signal-to-noise ratio and flash band compensation, which minimizes or eliminates banding when using an external flash.



Its features now include preset modes to optimize settings for common shooting scenarios. “Standard” is for ideal lighting conditions, and “Extended” has maximum gain for ENG image capture for difficult. The camera also offers “AF Assist” while utilizing “Auto Focus” mode.



Current GY-HM600 owners can download the file (version 0104) from pro.jvc.com/firmware. Firmware is loaded using an SDHC card (Slot B), and instructions are included with the file.



