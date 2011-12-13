JVC Lowers Price on GY-HM710 ProHD Camcorder
WAYNE, N.J.: JVC Professional Products announced a new lower price on its GY-HM710 ProHD camcorder. Introduced earlier this year, the compact, shoulder-mount camcorder is designed for ENG news, documentaries, event coverage, and educational applications. The company also announced the JVC Power Promotion, a limited time offer that includes a free Anton/Bauer power system package with the purchase of a new GY-HM710.
Its new $5,995 list price includes the camera head with bayonet lens mount, viewfinder, microphone, Anton/Bauer battery plate, and Canon 14:1 ENG lens.
Customers who purchase a new GY-HM710 from an authorized JVC Professional reseller between now and the end of 2011 are eligible to receive an Anton/Bauer AB-DIONIC-PKG battery and power system package directly from JVC. Valued at $1,185, the package includes an Anton/Bauer DIONIC 90 Li-Ion battery, Tandem 70 InterActive charger, and AC power supply.
With the same 3-CCD imaging system found in other ProHD models, the GY-HM710 records 1920x1080 HD footage in 1080p and 1080i at 25 Mbps or 35 Mbps. JVC’s native file recording technology allows recording in ready-to-edit file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere (.MOV), as well as other major NLE systems (.MP4), to non-proprietary SDHC cards. For legacy applications, the camcorder can also record SD footage (480i) as standard DV files (.AVI or .MOV). Other features include a high resolution (1.22 million pixel) LCOS viewfinder and 4.3-inch flip-out LCD monitor, plus two XLR audio inputs with phantom power and manual audio level controls with audio meter.
The JVC Power Promotion ends Dec. 31.
