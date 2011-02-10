JVC Launches Web Tutorials



JVC Professional Products Co., a division of JVC Americas, has announced the availability of the first of a planned series of technology reports concentrating on HD news broadcasting. The series is called “Countdown to NAB 2011,” with documents available at the company’s website. JVC hopes that these reports will encourage further dialogue among broadcasters concerning new technologies.



“With ’Countdown to NAB 2011,’ JVC is sharing research with broadcasters that could influence or change the way they produce news in the near future,” said Dave Walton, JVC assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “For example, the first report explores why live HD ENG is a competitive necessity and whether a 4G bonded backhaul is a cost effective way to deliver it. We think topics like these need to be debated, and our online series provides an excellent forum for dialogue.”



The 4G bonding paper will be followed by others prior to the NAB 2011 Show that begins on April 11.



