JVC Introduces New Shoulder-Mount Camcorders With Built-In Streaming

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC has just added two new models–the GY-HM890 and GY-HM850—to its line of shoulder-mount camcorders, with these latest additions also including built-in streaming capability, which allows transmission of images from the cameras in full HD through 4G LTE connectivity.



“We believe the future is with the live video streaming and FTP service fully integrated into the camera, as demonstrated with the new GY-HM890 and GY-HM850,” said Edgar Shane, general manager of engineering at JVC Professional Products division. “With the recent advancements in 4G LTE availability and bandwidth, service providers can deliver reliable high-speed connections that can support HD streaming with a single modem. This technology is here now, and will continue to progress and improve.”



The cameras can either transfer files in the background as operators continue to capture content or transmit live scenes in real time using JVC’s Advanced Streaming Technology, which provides “content-aware” error correction, bandwidth shaping and feedback of streaming status.



Both cameras use JVC’s 1/3-inch 2.07 effective megapixel CMOS sensors to capture 1920 x 1080 images and include Fujinon 20X wide-angle lenses with auto focus, optical stabilization and chromatic aberration correction. These interchangeable 1/3-inch bayonet-mount lenses also feature manual focus, zoom, and iris adjustment capabilities.



The new cameras are also compatible with JVC’s professional streaming services which include the Zixi-powered JVC Broadcaster server for delivering content to a variety of hardware decoders and the Internet.



The GY-850 may also be used for studio production or multi-camera field applications as it accommodates the company’s fiber or multicore camera cable modules and can be used in a studio sled configuration and with external viewfinders and box-style lenses.



“The new HM800 Series are the most feature-rich ProHD camcorders we’ve ever produced,” said Craig Yanagi, manager, marketing and brand strategy, JVC Professional Products. “They truly provide broadcasters the tools to be first on-air and first online. With a 4G LTE modem that you plug directly to the camera or a 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot that you keep in your pocket, you can go live to the broadcast studio or the Web. Add the new technology standards of broadcast ENG delivery with the full studio capabilities of the GY-HD890 and this is by far the most innovative line of professional camcorders available today.”