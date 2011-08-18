JVC Camcorders Document Miss Universe’s Travels



WAYNE, N.J.: JVC camcorders are being used extensively to document most of the appearances and speaking engagements of Miss Universe during her estimated 250,000 miles of travel each year.



The GY-HM100U ProHD model camcorder was chosen by the Miss Universe Organization for its balance of image quality, portability, durability and ease of use, along with the advantages of a file-based workflow.



“The raw image that it produces is very good,” said Colin Hornett, director of Digital Multimedia at the Miss Universe Organization, in a press release. “I’m absolutely delighted with what we’ve been able to do with them.”



Footage is recorded into SDHC cards and moved to a separate hard drive until it can be secured on servers at the organization’s facilities.



“The workflow of these cameras is fantastic,” said Hornett. “There’s no conversion – you shoot, then you edit. It lets you make the most of your editing time.”



