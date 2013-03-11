JVC Announces $1,995 ProHD Shoulder-Mount Camcorder

WAYNE, N.J. – JVC is rolling out a ProHD shoulder-mount camcorder priced at less than $2,000. The GY-HM70 features a 12 megapixel CMOS imager and records 1920x1080 footage in AVCHD progressive at 28 Mbps to dual solid-state memory cards.



The GY-HM70 is equipped with a 29.5mm wide-angle GT lens that offers 16x dynamic zoom performance. The camera has manual focus, iris, and shutter controls, as well as manual and automatic white balance. It also provides an optical image stabilizer, auto focus, and focus assist.



At the core of the GY-HM70 is its 1/2.3-inch 12 megapixel CMOS imager. When combined with JVC’s Falconbrid high-speed processor, it captures, processes, and records 1080/60p, 1080/60i, and 480/60i (SD) footage at various bit rates to SDHC/SDXC memory cards. It also allows high-speed video recording for slow-motion footage at 300 fps (720x480 resolution), and captures 12 megapixel still images.



JVC’s hot-swappable, dual-battery system allows hours of continuous, uninterrupted shooting. For shoulder shooting, the GY-HM70 has a .24-inch LCOS color viewfinder, but it also includes a three-inch LCD flip-out touch screen display for tripod shots and playback. Audio features include a built-in zoom microphone, 3.5mm microphone input, and 3.5mm headphone jack.



“With the introduction of the GY-HM70, JVC immediately focuses on the entry-level professional video market with a very cost effective shoulder-mount camera,” said Craig Yanagi, JVC national marketing and brand manager. “At this price, and packed with innovative features, the GY-HM70 will appeal to various market segments where budget is limited but a full-sized camcorder is the preferred choice, such as schools and universities, as well as event and wedding videographers.”



The GY-HM70 has an MSRP of $1,995 and will be available in May 2013.