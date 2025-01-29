JoySauce Taps Cineverse’s Matchpoint for Streaming Offerings

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse has announced that JoySauce is using its streaming platform Matchpoint to license, monetize and distribute their full library of original series and other premium content.

"Cineverse is the proven expert we need to make our streaming goals a reality,” said Jonathan Ng Sposato, founder of Joy Sauce, which provides Asian-American-themed content. “As a one-stop shop for licensing, tech and advertising, Matchpoint allows us to focus on creating the content that we want to bring to our audience, and fill a void that currently exists for premium American Asian streaming programming. We look forward to Cineverse being part of our journey to super-serve an audience that is hungry for original and entertaining shows curated specifically with it in mind."

As part of the agreement, JoySauce is using Matchpoint to ingest the library of original dramatic shows, reality series and more—along with third-party content for which JoySauce holds streaming rights—which will initially be licensed to leading streaming platforms.

In phase two of this partnership, which will begin later in 2025, Cineverse will help create a new standalone streaming service, including a branded JoySauce subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) app and eventually a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel targeting both the AAPI community and all viewers interested in content showcasing the American Asian experience. These will be made available by Cineverse on all devices and offered to other streaming platforms.

The JoySauce content now available to be licensed through Cineverse for streaming is a mix of original productions and acquired content spanning comedy, drama, unscripted and variety, with more originals to be announced soon. This includes:

“Mixed Six”: In this JoySauce original, six mixed heritage couples open up about their meet-cute moments, what it was like introducing their families, and the joys and complexities of growing up American and Asian.

“VeryAsianConversations”: In this JoySauce original, prominent social movement catalyst and Korean American newscaster Michelle Li, who has turned a racist event into a national phenomenon called #VeryAsian, sits down with JoySauce for a bite-sized series on relevant Asian-American issues like transracial adoption, reclaiming Asian names, and combating anti-Asian hate.

“Kim’s Convenience”: Starring Simu Liu, Kim's Convenience tells the hilarious and heartfelt story of the Kim family, Korean Canadian convenience store owners who have worked hard to give their now-20-something children, Janet and Jung, a better life. This award-winning comedy finds laughter in the trials of running a literal “Mom and Pop” shop while the younger generation comes of age straddling cultures old and new.

“Jimmy O. Yang Good Deal”: Performed live at the Neptune Theater in Seattle, Washington, Jimmy O. Yang covers hilarious interactions with immigrant parents, his thoughts on Matt Damon, and whether ghosts will haunt one-bedroom apartments.

“Project Gutenberg”: Award-winning Hong Kong thriller following a counterfeit artist whose past draws him into a high-stakes police investigation. Written and directed by Felix Chong (Infernal Affairs) and starring Chow Yun-fat (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).

“Bulge Bracket”: In the high-intensity world of mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs, recent b-school graduate Cathy Lee (Jessika Van, CBS's “Rush Hour”) begins her career at a prestigious New York investment bank. Similar in tone to HBO's “Silicon Valley” or “The Office,” this ensemble dramedy finds humor in high-stress situations at the office, as it explores the costs of climbing the corporate ladder while not losing one's identity.