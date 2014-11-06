Joyce MacDonald Is CPB’s First Journalism Vice President

WASHINGTON—Joyce MacDonald will become vice president of journalism for the Corp. for Public Broadcasting, a new position.

MacDonald comes to CPB from National Public Media, a subsidiary of NPR, PBS and WGBH. At National Public Media, MacDonald was interim president and chief executive officer. She led efforts to grow sponsorship revenues.

Previously, MacDonald was NPR’s chief of staff and spent six years as the vice president of Member Partnership there, giving support for station program decision-making, management and listener services. She helped plan and facilitate the campaign to launch NPR Digital Services. From 1999–2007, MacDonald was NPR’s director of station relations.

She began her career at WFNX(FM), Boston and also had stints at ABC Radio Networks and Sony Corp.’s SW Networks.

MacDonald begins at CPB on Nov. 10 and will report to CPB SVP Journalism and Radio Bruce Theriault, who cites her experience with news outlet NPR, and her programming knowledge and station relations’ savvy as “the perfect mix to help public media build a stronger journalism service for the country.”