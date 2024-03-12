Josh Wiggins Joins ThinkAnalytics Executive Team

LONDON and LOS ANGELES—ThinkAnalytics has appointed Josh Wiggins to the position of senior vice president for business development, strategy and partnerships, the company said.

Before joining the AI-based TV content discovery, viewer data insight and targeted advertising firm, Wiggins was global industry sales leader for the Media & Entertainment Business Unit at AWS. There he led a strategic sales initiative, using industry specialists to create and launch new opportunities for the AWS commercial sales team. Wiggins comes to ThinkAnalytics with a strong background in the content supply chain, AI/machine learning, and metadata, the company said.

In this new role, Wiggins will spearhead ThinkAnalytics’ go-to-market strategy and business development across both direct business and partnerships, it said.

“Josh has a unique insight into the challenges and opportunities facing video service providers and publishers today, with an expertise in monetizing content and building partnerships with major tech platforms,” said ThinkAnalytics worldwide CEO Marc Aldrich. “Using his deep understanding about the latest AI use cases, Josh will lead our customer engagements with initiatives that turn viewer behavior insights into personalized user experiences and target ads that build engagement and revenues.”

Wiggins has more than 25 years of experience across the media and entertainment ecosystem, including telco and cable sectors working with service providers and software vendors in sales, business development, operations, and customer success leadership roles, the company said.

“ThinkAnalytics has a unique position in the market and a strong vision for the future across its Think360 Content Discovery and ThinkAdvertising solutions. ThinkAnalytics’ two decades of experience and tenured team working with metadata, AI/ML has set them up perfectly for the next phase of company growth, as it embraces the disruption and opportunities provided by GenAI,” said Wiggins.

The announcement follows the appointment of Aldrich as worldwide CEO, Roger Sherwood as senior vice president of professional services and Andrew Read at vice president of European sales.