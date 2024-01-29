José Cancela Named President Of Telemundo Station Group

NEW YORK—Veteran Spanish-language media executive and longtime leader of WKAQ/Telemundo Puerto Rico José Cancela has been named president of Telemundo Station Group, effective immediately.

In addition, Valari Staab, chairman of NBCUniversal Local has announced that Migdalia Figueroa has been named president and general manager of WKAQ, effective immediately. A native of Puerto Rico, she joins WKAQ after serving as president and general manager of the Telemundo-owned stations in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers, Fla.

In his new role, Cancela will provide strategic and operational leadership to the NBCUniversal Local media portfolio that includes Telemundo stations in 31 markets across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including in each of the Top 20 U.S. Hispanic TV DMAs.

Reporting to Staab, he will lead Telemundo Stations Group’s executive team and station general managers, and work closely with Luis Fernández, Chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. He succeeds Manuel Martinez, who retired last year.

“José is an experienced leader who has earned the respect of his colleagues and peers during a successful career dedicated to the Spanish-language marketplace,” said Staab. “We are pleased that he will expand his impact and influence across our Telemundo stations to guide their continued growth and act as a resource and mentor to our established and emerging leaders across our division.”

Cancela has more than 35 years in leadership roles and more than four decades of media experience. He served as president and GM of WKAQ for nearly 12 years, where he led the expansion of local news and entertainment content from 15 hours a week in 2012 to more than 70 hours today.

Cancela joined WKAQ from KVEA / Telemundo 52 Los Angeles, where he was president and GM. Previously, he was president & COO of Telemundo Station Group from 1992 to 1998. A published author of the book ‘The Power of Business en Espanol,’ Cancela began his career as a sales trainee for Miami’s WLTV after serving in the U.S. Air Force, eventually rising to president and GM of the Univision station.

Figueroa, who has an extensive background in Spanish-language television, will oversee all aspects of WKAQ. Reporting to Cancela, she will manage the station’s leadership team across news, sales, technology, human resources, programming, production and public relations.

(Image credit: Telemundo)

“Migdalia is a seasoned local leader who has distinguished herself as a strategic and dynamic executive over her nearly two-decade tenure with our Telemundo and NBC stations,” said Staab. “She’s the ideal person to take the helm in Puerto Rico and build on the outstanding foundation José and his team have established. I’m excited she’s returning home to take on this very important position and add to WKAQ’s rich history.”

Figueroa has spent nearly 35 years in media and has held several news and leadership roles for NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations since 2005. She led WTMO/Telemundo 31 Orlando for nearly four years, beginning in 2020, and added WRMD/Telemundo 49 Tampa and WWDT/Telemundo Ft. Myers-Naples to her responsibilities in early 2023, leading all three stations simultaneously since.

Prior to joining WTMO, Figueroa served as vice president of news for WTVJ / NBC 6 Miami for eight years after two years as Telemundo Station Group’s Senior Vice President of Content & Branding. She was previously vice president of news for WSCV / Telemundo 51 Miami after nearly 15 years with Univision. She began her career as a producer for Puerto Rico’s WSJN after graduating from the University of Puerto Rico.