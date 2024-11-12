John Palma Joins Lawo as U.S. Media Infrastructure Senior Sales Manager

Lawo has named John Palma as senior sales manager for media infrastructure in the U.S.

Palma brings more than 35 years of experience in strategic sales and business development within the broadcast industry, where he has built longstanding customer relationships, created strategic sales plans and executed projects from initial concept through to final installation, Lawo said.

Prior to joining Lawo, Palma held roles at EVS Broadcast Systems, Grass Valley, Tektronix and Diversified, where he managed large-scale sales operations across the Northeast and Midwest, partnering with key broadcasters such as NBCUniversal and Fox Networks Group.

“We are delighted to welcome John to our North American sales team,” Lawo Senior Vice President, North American Sales Forrest Sussman said. “His extensive experience in the broadcast industry, coupled with his genuine commitment to his customers’ success, aligns perfectly with Lawo’s dedication to providing outstanding service and support. John’s insight and depth of knowledge will be invaluable as we continue expanding Lawo’s footprint in the U.S..”

In a statement regarding his new position at Lawo, Palma said: “I’m thrilled to be part of an organization that combines cutting-edge technology with a genuine dedication to customer success. Lawo’s solutions are not only innovative but also designed with the real-world needs of our industry in mind. I look forward to working closely with our clients and helping them achieve new levels of excellence.”

