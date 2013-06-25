John Moores University Uses Riedel System

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY —The Liverpool John Moores University is using Riedel gear within its new Liverpool Screen School building to enable flexible communications across its studios and offices.



Designed and specified by Drama by Design, and supplied and integrated by Sony Broadcast, Riedel’s Artist and Performer systems support communications between control rooms for the school's large full-HD TV studio and a smaller full-HD news studio, the cameras on each studio floor, the technician's office, and the central technical room. The flexible product combination provides high-quality audio that allows the LJMU facility to integrate both studios into one system and to establish talkback into the studios, the green room, and preshow areas.



The Artist 5000 panel series is a matrix intercom solution that provides the full functionality of Riedel’s digital matrix intercom panels at an unbeatable price point. The Artist panels feature marker strips that identify each of eight talk keys. Housed in a universal enclosure, the panel is suitable for rack-mount, wall-mount and desktop operation.



The Performer C22 partyline system interface converts two two-channel CAT5 matrix ports to two phantom-powered digital beltpack lines and vice versa, enabling seamless integration of LJMU's digital partylines with its Artist matrix intercom system. LJMU currently uses three digital beltpacks, but the system can power daisy-chains of up to nine beltpacks, split-boxes, or desktop speaker stations per line.



Originally founded as a mechanics institution and known as Liverpool John Moores University since 1992, the school grew by converging with different colleges and eventually became the Liverpool Polytechnic. LJMU now has more than 24,000 students.



