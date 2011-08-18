Joe Zaller joins IABM in North American market development role

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) announced Aug. 11 that Joe Zaller will serve as the association's North American market development officer.

In this role, Zaller will help to develop and implement the IABM's North American membership growth program; foster awareness of the IABM throughout the member community and in North America; and promote sales of IABM reports to members, investors and financial analysts in North America.

Zaller is an established digital media strategist with extensive international experience in broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and mobile TV markets. Prior to founding Devoncroft Partners, a provider of strategic marketing and market research for digital media, he served as VP of corporate development at Snell & Wilcox (now Snell).

"I am delighted that Joe has joined the IABM team to help promote the association in North America, a territory that has the largest percentage of broadcast and media technology vendors worldwide," said Peter White, director general of the IABM.

See IABM at IBC2011 Stands 8.F52 and 8.F54.



