Joe Trepanier Joins Advanced Systems Group

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has appointed Joe Trepanier to be its director of Cloud Program Management with responsibility for program and project management of ASG’s cloud-based live production team. He will report to the company’s cloud revenue officer.

Before joining ASG, Trepanier held program management and technical support positions at Matrox, Miranda Technologies and Grass Valley, the company said.

Among his new responsibilities are establishing strategic planning, governance principles and processes for the ASG Cloud Services business unit. Trepanier also will set out project benchmarks and performance metrics while implementing continuous improvement programs, it said.

Trepanier’s top priorities will include setting up processes and best practices to improve project delivery to customers, he said.

“Joe has a very unique combination of skills that make him a valuable addition to any company,” said Claudia Souza, cloud revenue officer. “He’s technically proficient and knowledgeable at a very high level. He’s a great communicator with a calm manner that connects with and unites people. And within our new unit of ASG, he can do what he does best – set forth structure and processes that we can implement as we move forward. We’re very excited to have him on board.”

While at Grass Valley, Trepanier managed multiple product program teams from program inception to the end of the product. There, he also met Souza.

“Claudia suggested it would be a great fit for me to bring structure and organizational process to ASG’s cloud initiative,” said Trepanier. “I’m very happy to be at ASG, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of a great team.”

Trepanier will be based in Montreal. His email address is jtrepanier@asgllc.com (opens in new tab).