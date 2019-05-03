Joanne Joynson-Hewlett Takes Top Leadership Spot at Pocketmath

SINGAPORE—Joanne Joynson-Hewlett has taken over as CEO at audience network and programmatic ad tech firm Pocketmath, the company announced last week.

Joanne Joynson-Hewlett

Joynson-Hewlett, who previously was the company’s CFO, joined Pocketmath in 2014. As CFO she managed capital investment, internal finance and other duties. Before joining the company, Joynson-Hewlett was CFO for Sequoia-backed voice blog start-up Bubbly.

Nuno Jonet also has been promoted to chief product officer from his role as head of product. Jonet worked closely with Joynson-Hewlett during the company’s latest phase of expansion.

“I am honored and excited to move into the role of CEO at Pocketmath. It is a time of unprecedented growth and opportunity for Pocketmath, especially considering Southeast Asia’s crucial role in the future of mobile advertising …,” said Joynson-Hewlett.

More information is available on the Pocketmath website.