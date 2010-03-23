JMR Electronics to unveil BlueStor DigiLab, RapidEncode servers

JMR Electronics will unveil the new BlueStor DigiLab and RapidEncode video servers at the 2010 NAB Show.

JMR's BlueStor DigiLab video server is a flexible, open-platform storage system that delivers on-set digital image processing, monitoring and control functionality. The DigiLab video server can sustain transfer rates up to 1400MB/s, and the array of I-O connections make ingesting and transcoding from any of today's digital media formats easy.

The BlueStor DigiLab integrates quad-core Intel processors, NVIDIA (or other brand) graphics card, built-in Blu-ray writer and a 19-in-one media reader into a high-performance, 16-drive, hot-swappable RAID storage system.

JMR's BlueStor RapidEncode video server is an all-in-one SD and HD encoding/transcoding system that can turn digital media into delivery-ready file-based assets using JMR's PCIe technology. It can handle the processing intensive tasks of converting digital cinema footage into any of today's file formats for transmission, hard copy delivery or redistribution as needed.

See JMR at NAB Show Booth SL7408.