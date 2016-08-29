Jerry Massey Re-Elected as SBE President

INDIANAPOLIS—While Americans will head to the polls in November, the Society of Broadcast Engineers has already counted the votes for its national board of directors, and among the results is the re-election of Jerry Massey as the society’s president. Massey, the regional technical operations director, Southeast for Entercom Communications and director of technical operations, MIS, sustainability, for Entercom Greenville, will once again serve a one-year term that will begin on Oct. 27.

Jerry Massey

Others elected to one-year terms on the board include Jim Leifer, director of engineering and IT for iHeartMedia/South Florida, as vice president; Tim Anderson, manager of business and product development, radio transmission at GatesAir, as secretary; and Andrea Cummins, managing partner, AC Video Solutions, as treasurer.

A group of individuals were also selected to serve two-year terms on the board, also set to begin Oct. 27. They include: Jim Bernier, senior director, broadcasting engineering, Turner Entertainment Networks; Kirk Harnack, director of multimedia education, Telos Alliance; Wayne Pecena, director of engineering at Texas A&M University’s KAMU FM & TV; Marcelo Sanchez, director of broadcast operations and engineering, WFOR-TV/WBFS-TV; Mark Simpson, VP of eningeering, Townsquare Media; and Justin “JT” Tucker, regional director of engineering Southwest, Cumulus Media Charleston.

The newly elected officers and directors members will join have a remaining year on their terms and past president Joe Snelson.

The national board of directors of the SBE develop the organization’s policy and determines the program and services for its 5,100 members.