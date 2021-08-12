Jennifer Mitchell & Tom Canedo Named Presidents, CBS Stations

NEW YORK—Veteran local television executives Jennifer Mitchell and Tom Canedo have been named presidents, CBS Stations, it was announced today by Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

In the new roles, Mitchell and Canedo join Adrienne Roark, who began serving as president, CBS Stations, on August 2. Roark, Mitchell and Canedo all report to McMahon and will have day-to-day responsibility for working directly with the local general managers and their teams at ViacomCBS-owned stations in major markets across the nation.

Roark, who is based in New York, is primarily focused on CBS Television Network stations in the eastern half of the country.

Mitchell, who will be based in Los Angeles and assumes her new role on September 7, will concentrate on CBS stations in the western half of the U.S. and also the Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul markets.

Tom Canedo (Image credit: CBS)

Canedo, who is based at WUPA-TV, the ViacomCBS-owned CW station in Atlanta, is taking on his new role effective immediately. In addition to continuing to lead WUPA, Canedo will focus on the Company’s seven other stations that are affiliates of The CW Network.

In April of this year, CBS announced plans to combine the journalistic and business resources of CBS News and CBS Television Stations to form a new division of ViacomCBS, jointly led by McMahon and her fellow president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, Neeraj Khemlani. In addition to naming Roark, Mitchell and Canedo as presidents of CBS Stations, McMahon and Khemlani last month promoted CBS News executive Johnny Green Jr. to serve as president and general manager of WCBS and WLNY-TV, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com.

“When Neeraj and I returned to CBS three months ago, we committed to our colleagues and the communities we serve that we will ambitiously and passionately reimagine our mission and priorities as a united CBS News and Stations organization,” McMahon said. “We are excited to have made tremendous early strides by recruiting Adrienne, Jennifer, Tom and Johnny to serve in key leadership positions across our Stations group and at our Network Flagship.”

Mitchell will be joining CBS Stations after spending the past 22 years with the ABC Owned Television Stations. While there, she spent six years working closely with McMahon. Mitchell most recently has served as senior vice president, content development, ABC Owned Stations, since 2018.

Canedo is a 22-year CBS Stations veteran. He is currently six years into his second stint as general manager at WUPA. Prior to that, he spent three years as Vice president and general manager at WWJ (CBS 62) and WKBD-TV (CW 50) in Detroit.