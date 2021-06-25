Jeffrey Zellmer Named SVP of Digital Operations at Fox Television Stations

NEW YORK – Jeffrey Zellmer has been promoted to the top digital job at Fox Television Stations (FTS), where he is now senior vice president of digital operations.

“Jeff has been an integral part of the FTS team for over fourteen years and was a natural fit for this position,” said Jack Abernethy, the station group’s CEO in a statement. “His creative and collaborative approach, coupled with his depth of experience and leadership, will continue to yield strong results across multiple digital platforms for our stations.”

Zellmer, who reports directly to Abernethy, has been with the Fox Television Stations since 2007. Most recently, he has served as vice president of digital marketing and strategic partnerships for FTS, a role he assumed in 2018.

Previously, he served as regional vice president of creative services. Prior to that, he held various roles at WAGA Fox 5 Atlanta.

Zellmer noted that “I’m honored to be entrusted with leading the digital efforts for the Fox TV Stations. FTS has proven itself a dominant force in the digital sector, and we will capitalize on the momentum of this success to grow our audience across all platforms.”

A graduate of Furman University in Greenville, S.C., Zellmer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.