Jeff McNall To Head TSL Sales in Americas



MARLOW, ENgland: TSL Professional Products Ltd., manufacturer of hardware and software audio monitoring, tally and power management products for the broadcast industry, appointed Jeff McNall as the new vice president of sales for the Americas.



McNall joins TSL from Wohler Technologies where he was most recently the director of product line management. At TSL, McNall will be responsible for sales growth in North and South American markets, working closely with TSL’s U.S. partner, Bexel to promote the full TSL product line to local and national broadcasters. McNall will also be involved with product development and design.



McNall began his television broadcasting career in engineering at several local San Francisco television stations. He was the technical operations manager for NBC NewsChannel during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He eventually moved on to Sony Electronics as marketing manager. At Sony he engaged in media asset management workflow consulting activities with CBS, ESPN and the NBA, as well as sales and marketing of Sony-developed software, supporting hardware, and professional services, while also being involved in product development, design and sales.



After his time at Sony, he joined Dolby Laboratories as the Cinema Product Manager. At Dolby he was responsible for all product management and marketing activities for Dolby 3D system and Digital Cinema Integrated Media Blocks. He was the company’s official Dolby 3D evangelist. During the first year of introduction of Dolby 3D, he added more new locations than any other competitor, and helped achieve over 600 systems shipped worldwide.





