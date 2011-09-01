Jeff Briden to present on DVB-S2 modulation at IBC2011 reception

Jeff Briden, Sencore VP of product management and customer satisfaction, will present a technical poster on DVB-S2 modulation at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

Briden will discuss the "Field Trials of 8PSK and 16APSK DVB-S2 Modulation Poster," at a drinks reception on Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Future Zone at the RAI Amsterdam.

Briden will be discussing the challenges of implementing high-order modulation schemes for the transmission of DVB-S2 signals, as well as the latest data and information Sencore has gathered on modulator performance.

In his 18 years at Sencore, Briden has played an instrumental role in moving the company into new technologies and markets, such as HDTV, 8-VSB, advance digital modulation, MPEG-2 and H.264 video delivery.

Known for his innovative thinking, Briden holds a patent for the method of 8-VSB signal generation used in the world's first portable HDTV RF stream player. Briden was instrumental in developing Sencore's MRD-3187 series professional IRD, which has been adopted by broadcasters, satellite providers and cable MSOs

See Sencore at IBC2011 Stand 1.C36.