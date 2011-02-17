Jane Rein joins ARRI as northeast lighting sales manager

Jane Rein has joined ARRI as lighting sales manager in the company’s northeast territory.

Rein, a veteran in the lighting industry with a strong background in still photography, previously worked at Chimera, where she provided technical assistance to professional image makers. She recently represented Chimera, Dynalite (strobes) and Wolfram HMI lamps in the northeast territory of the United States.

Rein is based out of the ARRI office in Blauvelt, NY.

