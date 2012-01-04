Jan. 4, 2012 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
FCC Issues Loudness Rules, by Steve Harvey
The Importance of Dialnorm in Maintaining CALM, by Deborah McAdams
Defining the TV Experience, by Susan Ashworth
MIT Researchers Create Camera That Captures Speed of Light
ESPN Brings ‘Optimum Visual Experience’ to Winter X Games, by James Careless
Will We Ever See ‘Bonanza’ in 3D?, by Jay Ankeney
INSIGHT
FROM THE EDITOR IN CHIEF:Moving Forward in 2012, by Tom Butts
MCADAMS ON:2012, by Deborah D. McAdams
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Planning MAM Architectures, by Karl Paulsen
RF TECHNOLOGY:Predicting Coverage and Augmented Data, by Doug Lung
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:What’s a Kleig Light?, by Bill Klages
INSIDE AUDIO:Experiencing Envelopment: The Secret Sauce of Stereo, by Dave Moulton
VIDEO NETWORKING:Using IPTV Inside the Facility, by Wes Simpson
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
User Reports: Video Servers & Recording/Controllers
OPB Taps Harmonic for Multimedia Production, by Don McKay
Harris Servers Power WJXT News, by James Lowery
Panasonic Scores in College Sports, by Ronald Riley & Gary Schulzetenberg
Digital Broadcast Servers Speed HD, by David Evans
Ross Softmetal Servers Streamline CTV Ops, by Robert Pearce
Gateway Church Records With EVS, by David Leuschner
