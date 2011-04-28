Jampro develops compact UHF mask filter/combiner

Jampro (www.jampro.com/) has introduced a compact, yet expandable UHF television mask filter/combiner for future-proof critical mask filter compliance, unparalleled performance and bulletproof reliability.

Jampro said the new RWED-516-U is a versatile, four-port directional filter/combining unit that can be used either as a mask filter, or as a constant impedance-combining module for high-power UHF broadcasting. The RWED-16-U has a cross-coupled design that accommodates adjacent channels, meets stringent filtering standards and provides constant impedance performance in adjacent channel applications as well as channel separations greater than 15 channels.

It features the high isolation of traditional constant impedance technology but achieves elliptical response without external coupling mechanisms. The large cavities of the RWED-16-U can handle high power with low insertion loss and the filters are temperature-compensated for close-spaced combining applications.

Not limited to bandwidth restrictions of standard hybrid technology, the RWED-16-U is expandable to handle future channels. Jampro designed the unit to save space with a clean, compact design that can even be mounted overhead. Meter ports are available for both before and after the filter.