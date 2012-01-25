Jampro Completes Alan Dick Broadcast Acquisition



SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Jampro Antennas has completed its acquisition of the Alan Dick Broadcast Division of ADC U.K. Ltd. The deal was originally announced last September. Terms were not disclosed.



Jampro, founded in 1954, supplies radio and TV antennas and associated radio frequency equipment, transmission line and components to clients around the world. Based in Cheltenham, U.K., ADBL has served as a major provider of communications infrastructures in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for more than 30 years.



ADBL will remain in the U.K. and operate as a division of Jampro Antennas with the same management, engineering and production staffs.





