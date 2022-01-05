Jamaica Adopts NextGen TV

The Advanced Television Systems Committee has announced that the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica has adopted the ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV standard, making it the third nation in the world—after S. Korea and the United States—to adopt the advanced over the air standard.

The country announced its intention to adopt ATSC 3.0 a year ago and in December the ATSC announced that Television Jamaica (TVJ), a subsidiary of the RJRGleaner Communications Group and one of two TV stations in the country, had been accepted as a full member, making the adoption official.

What makes Jamaica’s situation unique is that it is transitioning from analog to ATSC 3.0, a world’s first.

Fayval Williams, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, said “TVJ must be commended for being the first Caribbean organization to be granted membership in the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Inc.” Minister Williams highlighted that Jamaica has embarked on transitioning its television industry to the ATSC standards and expects to begin the implementation process in 2022.

“ATSC and the international community were thrilled by the decision in Jamaica to implement ATSC 3.0 as its NextGen TV technology,” said ATSC President Madeleine Noland.

Jamaica’s Spectrum Management Authority, Managing Director Dr. Maria Myers Hamilton describes this latest development as a “proud moment” which her organization is ready to support. Dr. Myers Hamilton added, “The SMA anticipates that this great initiative will bring a variety of cutting-edge services to all Jamaican consumers.”

“When the rollout of ATSC 3.0 is complete Jamaicans will access more television channels, more local content, better quality picture, better quality sound, better access to TV signals inside buildings, TV anywhere and everywhere on phones, tablets, portable TVs with no need for costly data, real time reporting on TV viewership, emergency alert features nationally or geographically targeted, addressable advertising and a host of other innovative offerings,” said Claire Grant, General Manager, Radio and Television Jamaica Limited at station owner RJRGleaner Communications Group