ITV Studios Daytime Chooses Avid Graphics

LONDON—ITV Studios Daytime will use Avid Maestro graphics when it moves to its new home in White City in April.

The broadcaster is moving to west London for five years while the South Bank location is redeveloped.

ITV Studios Daytime creates more than 1,500 hours of live broadcasts every year and will now employ Avid Maestro graphics across “Good Morning Britain,” “Lorraine,” “This Morning,” and “Loose Women.”

The Avid Maestro graphics solution allows broadcasters to create 3D real-time graphics, video clips, augmented reality and live feeds—across multiple high-resolution, non-standard studio displays, as well as the studio space itself, from a single interface.

Avid's Maestro | News and Maestro | Designer will be integrated into ITV Studios Daytime’s workflow.

“For daytime broadcasting, graphics add a critical layer to the narrative of topical content, especially when we’re producing a wide variety of magazine-style stories,” said Tim Guilder, technology manager at ITV Daytime.



“As we move to our temporary home at Television Centre, incorporating an extensive toolkit of new Avid Maestro graphics solutions into our existing Avid infrastructure gives our graphics teams more creative freedom and the ability to integrate graphics directly into our live studio productions faster and more efficiently.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.