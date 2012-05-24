ITU Issues UHDTV Standards Recommendations

GENEVA--The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in conjunction with television industry experts, broadcasting organizations, and regulatory organizations, has announced a recommendation for quality standards in connection with the development of ultra high-definition television (UHDTV). The recommendation (ITU-R) comesfrom the ITU’s Study Group 6, and proposes transitioning into UHDTV in two steps—first a move to “4 K” images and then on to “8 K” video. The first stage is equivalent to a picture with approximately eight megapixels (3840 x 2160) and the second stage would equate to images containing approximately 32 megapixels (7680 x 4320).

“UHDTVis an earthshaking development in the world of television,” said Hamadoun Touré, the ITU’s secretary general, “Watching UHDTV in the near future will be a breathtaking experience, and I look forward to it.”

The proposed ultra high-definition television imaging will also be accompanied by improved color fidelity and various options for an increased number of pictures presented per second (field/frame rate).

“This is the dawn of a new age for television that will bring unprecedented levels of realism and viewer enjoyment,”said David Wood, chairman of ITU-R Working Party 6C (WP 6C), which developed the draft new recommendation, “It’s [an] historic moment. Some years will pass before we see these systems in our homes, but come they will. The die is now cast, thanks to the untiring efforts of the international experts participating in WP 6C.”