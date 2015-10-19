ITU Approves Object-Audio Broadcast Standards

GENEVA—ITU has announced that its members have unanimously approved Recommendation ITU-R BS.2088-0, open standards aimed to deliver advanced sound for broadcasting services. Based on existing RIFF/WAV file formats, the new standards are said to facilitate the production and exchange of advanced audio files by allowing a single file to carry a complete audio program containing audio samples as well as metadata for any combination of object-, channel- and scene-based audio.



The “Recommendation contains the specification of the BW64—Broadcast Wave 64 Bit—audio file format, including the new chunks, and which enable the file to carry large multichannel files and metadata, including the Audio Definition Model specified in Recommendation ITU-R BS.2076,” the document, entitled, “Long-form file format for the international exchange of audio programme materials with metadata,” states.



It goes on to say that the BW64 format is based on the WAVE audio file format specified in the Resource Interchange File Format, or RIFF. These WAVE files contain audio data.



“The basic building block of the RIFF file format, called a ‘chunk,’ contains a group of tightly related pieces of information. It consists of a chunk identifier, an integer value representing the length in bytes and the information carried. A RIFF file is made up of a collection of chunks.”



This BW64 format is said to use the core elements of the format as described in EBU Tech 3306. The BWF file format described in an earlier recommendation, Rec. BS.1352, had a number of limitations, incuding a maximum file size of less than 4 Gb, no support for advanced multichannel audio and inadequate support for technical metadata. The BW64 format described in BS.2088-0 aims to overcome those limitations while preserving as much compatibility as possible with BS.1352.



The aim of all of this is immersive audio and being able to pair it with UHDTV for a more life-like television experience. With the technical capabilities of these standards, viewers will be able to adjust the level of immersive audio. This is made possible by object-based coding, which allows viewers to personalize the viewing and listening experience at the point of consumption, including setting language and dialogue levels and selecting different aspects or sections of programming.



ITU is the United Nations agency for information and communications technology.



Also see...

August 12, 2015

“Do We Need More Audio? A Primer on Immersive (3D) Sound”

Immersive audio goes beyond 5.1 surround sound and uses more channels to create the sensation of height (sound above). Where this gets interesting is—how many more channels?



June 29, 2015

“ATSC Sounds Out 3.0 Audio Proposals”

The field of competitors for the next broadcast—and therefore production—audio standard which once included Dolby Labs, DTS, Fraunhofer IIS, NBCUniversal, Samsung, Technicolor and Qualcomm, has been whittled down to two contenders: Dolby, with its AC-4 technology, and the MPEG-H Alliance represented by Fraunhofer on behalf of its partners, Qualcomm and Technicolor.



May 12, 2015

“AES69-2015: Key to Immersive Audio”

Depending on many variables—including where our head is in the soundfield in relation to the source—sound is likely to arrive at each ear at a slightly different time, at a different intensity and with a somewhat different frequency response depending on the shape of our head and ears, and reflections/cancelations from our body.



March 10, 2015

“ATSC to Review Audio Proposals for 3.0 Standard”

The three audio proposals were submitted by Dolby, DTA and an alliance consisting of Fraunhofer, Qaulcomm and Technicolor.



February 20, 2015

“AES Conference to Target Immersive Audio”

Immersive sound is on the forefront of audio technologies gaining ground in cinema and television. Unlike mono, stereo or even 5.1 surround sound, immersive audio is not dictated by the number of channels feeding a likewise number of speakers.



January 26, 2015

“All-Around Sound: Mark Richer on ATSC 3.0 Audio”

Immersive audio for ATSC 3.0 is composed of two different sound enhancements over the current ATSC 1.0 system; first, personalization and the ability to customize the audio program based on the viewer’s unique needs, environment or device and second, enhanced surround sound, bringing a much more enveloping experience to both the home theater and headphone listener.





