ITN to stream World Cup

The Outdoor Sport Channel will offer daily tournament news bulletins, interviews and live press conferences produced by ITN Productions. As well as streaming the content live, the channel will also offer video-on-demand packages immediately after the event. All programming will be available to view on Outdoor Sport Channel, which is accessible online and via satellite, cable and IPTV.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers this content through our partners at ITN Productions,” said Henk Van Meer, founder and CEO of Outdoor Sport Channel. “This is a huge event in the sporting calendar and has a massive following. Being able to offer this content as it happens will be a real differentiator for our customers.”

London-based ITN Productions produces content for major global brands in the broadcast, online, mobile and corporate sectors. It creates short- and long-form programming for customers spanning multiple genres including news, entertainment, informational and corporate.