ITN Productions Deploys Leader LV7600 Reference Test Instrument

LONDON—Leader Electronics has announced that ITN Productions, the creative production arm of ITN, has selected Leader test equipment and services to meet their 4K-DCI, UHD-TV and HDR test and measurement requirements at a newly completed 4K DCI facility at ITN's Central London headquarters.

The Leader LV7600 12G-SDI rasterizing waveform monitor was supplied and integrated by Leader Europe channel distribution partner Jigsaw24.

"Demand for programs originated in 4K/DCI/HDR is steadily increasing, both for linear broadcasting and on-demand OTT viewing," says James Bennett, head of technical operations, post production, at ITN Productions. "We approached Jigsaw24 to advise us on equipping and configuring a new editing, grading and QC suite as a high-end resource for checking and processing a wide range of film and television content.

"The trigger for choosing Leader was the company's long-established and reputation for high quality test and measurement products,” he continued. “Jigsaw24 recommended the Leader LV7600 rasterizing waveform monitor for its precise and repeatable performance, versatile toolset and future-proof modularity.”

"We also opted for 12G-SDI, HDR and customizable layout software licenses,” Bennett added. “The customizable layout option allows grading as well as QC of content to be performed within a single reference instrument. We have already used it to deliver our first program and it has been crucial in getting episodes to specification and accepted through the OTT's QC process."

Leader's LV7600 rasterizer offers the same facilities as the half-rack-width 3U LV5600 mains-powered multiscreen test instrument SDI/IP test instrument but in a compact 1U minus the LV5600's integral display, the company said. Both form part of the ZEN product series. A wide range of engineering-related features are accessible in the LV7600, either as standard features or as easily added options.

The rasterizer's capabilities include test pattern generation, eye pattern display, closed-caption monitoring, CIE chroma chart, high dynamic range measurement, focus assist, customizable screen layout, tally interface, 4K/UHD operation, 10G IP input and 12G-SDI interfaces. SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2022-7 and SMPTE 2110 protocols are all supported, the company said.

The LV7600 also incorporates Leader's intuitive CINEZONE and CINELITE which are familiar to many content production staff. Additional features such as enhanced media-over-IP measurement can be added whenever needed, making the instrument truly future-proof.

ITN Productions (www.itnproductions.co.uk (opens in new tab)) is the creative production arm of ITN, producing over 10,000 hours of content every year for broadcasters, businesses, brands, rights holders and digital channels.