Ithaca College selects Ikegami cameras for student-run TV operations

With the opening of its new Athletics and Events Center, Ithaca College has upgraded its field production capabilities with four Ikegami (www.ikegami.com) HDK-77EC full-digital multiformat HD CMOS camera systems, purchased through Audio Video Corp. of Syracuse, NY.

The Athletics and Events Center is connected to the Roy H. Park School of Communications with 48 strands of single and multi-mode fiber, enabling signals to travel farther and remain pristine the entire way.

Used for HD and SD collegiate sports and special-event coverage, image magnification other remote-production applications the new Ikegami cameras have improved the capabilities of one of the oldest ongoing student television operations in the world, called ICTV, at the Roy H. Park School of Communications. The student-run ICTV generates a wide variety of programming including news, documentaries, reality shows, and football and basketball telecasts.

The multiformat HDK-77EC can be used with Ikegami's CCU-890M camera control unit for built-in fiber (and optional triax) connectivity for convenient, lightweight and mobile flexibility. Users can choose the type of camera cable with a simple switch at the CCU, combined with mounting the docking FA fiber adapter (or TA triax adapter) to the camera head.

An optional 1080/60p dual-processing capability is also available. At ICTV, the HDK-77EC will be used with the compact, lightweight Ikegami BS-89 fiber base station to provide sufficient power to the camera for prompters in studio applications and for long-distance signal transmission of up to 2000m using standard SMPTE fiber. The camera system will also provide full functionality using a pair of single-mode fibers when power is supplied at the camera side of the fiber run.