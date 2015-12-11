Israeli Broadcaster Installs Telestream Systems

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Jerusalem-based Channel 2 News has implemented a major transcode farm, file-based content ingest platform and intelligent workflow automation system from with the help of Telestream. This allows that station to move away from tape-based production to a digital tapeless technology environment.

Channel 2 main studio

Telestream Vantage was initially tapped as the central transcode farm for all of Channel’s newsgathering needs. Vantage then became the main production workflow platform for the broadcaster’s Arab Desk, requiring a combination of Telestream Pipeline, Vantage Transcode, Check-in to Avid Interplay and Avid storage systems.

The new production environment features asset management, an advanced news production system, 20 suites of post-production resources, server-based playout, two foreign desks with 22 acquisition channels and a transcode farm that supports ultra-fast news turnaround workflows.

Telestream Vantage provides the primary ingest channel for the file-based environment. The platform can take the widest spectrum of content and transcode it into a production format that is required by Avid.