Iran Completes Digital Broadcast Project



TEHRAN, IRAN: Iran recently completed a project for changeover from analog to digital radio and television in its 31 provincial capitals.



President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Ezzatollah Zarghami, who was present for the official launch, said the project is yet to be finalized and the IRIB has much to do until all cities and villages throughout the country go digital.



Zarghami said that considering the vast geographical expansion of the country, it is a huge achievement and the primary appeal of IRIB will be to widen the digital service to broader spreads.



According to the IRIB chief, currently 60 percent of Iran’s radio and TV transmissions have been converted into digital signals.



-- Radio World

